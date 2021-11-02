New UofM president to be selected next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is in the process of selecting its 13th president and the deadline is nearly here.

According to the Commerical Appeal, there are three finalists in line for the position.

The first is Cammy R. Abernathy, the current dean of the engineering school at the University of Florida.

Bill C. Hardgrave is also a candidate. He serves as the Provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Auburn University.

The third finalist has not been named at this time, according to the CA.

The current president, David M. Rudd announced he’s stepping down in early 2021. He says he believes he has achieved everything on his agenda in his nine years at the UofM.

The Board of Trustees is set to vote to fill the position on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.