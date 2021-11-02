Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New UofM president to be selected next week

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is in the process of selecting its 13th president and the deadline is nearly here.

According to the Commerical Appeal, there are three finalists in line for the position.

The first is Cammy R. Abernathy, the current dean of the engineering school at the University of Florida.

Bill C. Hardgrave is also a candidate. He serves as the Provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Auburn University.

The third finalist has not been named at this time, according to the CA.

The current president, David M. Rudd announced he’s stepping down in early 2021. He says he believes he has achieved everything on his agenda in his nine years at the UofM.

The Board of Trustees is set to vote to fill the position on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly 2-car crash on Walnut Grove
Crashes near Shelby Farms Park leave 4 dead, 5 injured overnight
Memphis police say a driver hit eight parked cars during a busy night in Downtown Memphis.
Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis
Pilot dies after plane veers off runway in Forrest City
Have you seen this pup? Award-winning dog missing after car theft
Have you seen this pup? Award-winning dog missing after car theft in Memphis
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey surrenders to US Marshals following indictment

Latest News

10-year-old boy confirmed as victim in Frayser double shooting
‘A March for the Fallen’: Activists dedicate Day of the Dead to victims of violent crime in Memphis
Mid-South Food Bank receives $50K donation
Dollar General donates $50K to Mid-South Food Bank
A Better Mid-South: We should audit MATA
Boxtown residents, organizations to sound off on changes to MATA routes at city council meetinng