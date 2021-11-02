Advertise with Us
Negotiations to end strike start back between Kellogg’s and union representatives

Workers have been on strike for nearly a month
The entrance to the Kellogg's cereal plant in Memphis, TN.
The entrance to the Kellogg's cereal plant in Memphis, TN.(WMC)
By Parker King
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kellogg’s and union leaders from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union (BCTGM) restarted conversations on putting an end to a month-long strike and getting workers off the picket line and on the assembly line.

Kellogg’s said in a brief statement that the company is glad to be back to the negotiations table.

One of the so-called deal breakers in the contract, proposed by Kellogg’s in late September, is a two-tier pay system that would pay new hires roughly $13/hr less than “legacy employees,” or employees who have worked for the company at least six years.

This would mean employees would have to work those six years before receiving what the original contract proposal calls a “legacy rate.”

This is something similar to the situation at John Deere, where corporate proposed a multi-tier retirement benefits structure, which was dropped in their negotiations with union leaders.

We’ve been in contact with VP of the Memphis BCTGM union, Kevin Bradshaw, who is among those negotiating with Kellogg’s.

He said he can’t speak about those negotiations just yet but is working hard to get a good, fair contract.

Negotiations continue Wednesday.

