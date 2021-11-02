More families preparing for trips after pandemic put pause on travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Families are preparing to hit the road for the holiday season.

It’s something many have not experienced since 2019.

This time last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against large family gatherings and traveling for the holidays. Now, a Mid-South travel agent says more families are planning trips.

“We’re seeing a lot of multigenerational families. Everybody wants to be together,” said Leigh Sullivan, president of Regency Travel in Memphis.

Sullivan says a pilot shortage is on the horizon, which she is keeping a close eye on, but hasn’t become a big concern for clients just yet.

“Pilots have retired. A lot of them traditionally came from the military and that’s waned a little bit, and with COVID they did significant layoffs,” she said.

On November 8, the U.S. will loosen restrictions for non-U.S. citizens to travel into the country. The new rules require them to be fully vaccinated and test negative for coronavirus three days before they board their flight.

Sullivan says this may cause rates for flights to rise along with the increase of travelers.

U.S. citizens planning to travel also have their own everchanging COVID-19 restrictions.

“You’ve got to be on top of it. You check it last week, you need to recheck it again,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says popular destinations this holiday include trips to Hawaii and Mexico.

“Plan ahead,” she said. “Get vaccinated. I think that’s very important because you can’t go a lot of places without being vaccinated.”

