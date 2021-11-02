MLGW employee shortage impacting quality of customer service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) is not immune to the staffing shortages plaguing businesses across the Mid-South.

And MLGW bill payers say it’s impacting the quality of the utility’s customer service.

Can’t get through on MLGW’s customer care phone line? You’re not alone. Tired of not being able to talk to someone in person about your bill? Even with COVID-19 waning, your neighborhood MLGW payment center may not be reopening anytime soon.

“A lot of people are frustrated and that kind of frustration is not healthy,” said MLGW customer Susan Klein.

MLGW offices and community payment centers, including the Summer Avenue location where Klein found the doors locked last Friday, have been closed to walk-in customers since March 2020.

Klein said MLGW’s Customer Care phone line is an exercise in futility.

“I tried calling and you can’t get through on the phones,” she said. “So, I drove from Bartlett to the Summer Avenue location. It wasn’t open. People would walk up to the door, in the rain, then walk back to their cars. There was one young woman who was actually crying. She bought a new house two weeks ago and was trying to get the utilities turned on.”

The problem is so bad, Councilwoman Rhonda Logan asked MLGW President J.T. Young a point-blank question during the utility’s presentation to council October 19.

“Is there a threshold that you consider crisis for not having enough employees?” Logan asked.

Young confirmed the difficulties the utility company is having in responding in a timely fashion to customers.

“We are seeing challenges in our call center, making sure that we have enough availability for folks to be able to engage with us on things they need. So those are priorities,” he said.

MLGW top brass also told city council members the utility is having trouble staffing up in multiple departments.

“So, we’re certainly working on developing stronger relationships with some of the universities so we can bring in some talent, get the internship program up and going across the organization,” said MLGW vice president and chief people officer, Jackie Jones. “Looking to convert some of that talent.”

And like so many other businesses desperate to attract new hires, it’s all about the Benjamins.

“You know, people should be paid appropriately and competitively,” Councilman Chase Carlisle told MLGW execs. “We want to hire great people. We want to train great people.”

Trying to save money may have created some of these headaches for MLGW. A 2019 cost reduction study called for reducing staff levels to save the utility, along with ratepayers in Memphis and Shelby County...$91.7 million.

“I will not let a specific numeric target keep us from making sure we’re doing the right things for our customers. We’re going to need to do whatever we need to do to make sure we serve our customers in the right way,” Young told council.

Klein said the help needs to arrive soon.

“Some of these people won’t be fine, and they’re sitting there with no utilities and the weather’s getting cold. There’s no excuse not to have good customer service,” said Klein.

So, when will the Summer Avenue payment center and other locations re-open to walk-in traffic?

An MLGW spokesperson declined to give Action News 5 a specific target date. Instead, the utility said that the same cost reduction study suggested MLGW can save money by closing multiple community offices permanently.

Here’s the email Action News 5 received:

“A 2019 Baker Tilly Efficiency Study recommended closing three and potentially four MLGW Community Offices to yield cost savings equivalent to the total cost of labor and overhead (~$3.3M –$4.9M).

After discussions with stakeholders from late 2019 –early 2020, MLGW agreed to further review this recommendation.

MLGW is currently evaluating the state of its Community Offices and expects to deliver recommendations for their future by late Q1 2022.”

If you’d like to read the study, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.