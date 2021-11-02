Memphis woman honored with special resolution for dedication to St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphian who has spent years working for her hometown was honored this week.

Emily Greer has been presented with a special county and state resolution for her hard work and dedication to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and ALSAC, the hospital’s fundraising arm.

Greer has helped increase ALSAC’s annual donation growth tremendously.

She is pictured with her award and her family, including her husband, Action News 5′s own Sports Director Jarvis Greer!

