Memphis singer Katherine Mohler booted in Knockout Round of ‘The Voice’

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bold song choice by Katherine Ann Mohler on “The Voice” Monday night.

The Memphian chose 90′s hit “Poison” by Bell Biv Devoe for her part in the Knockout Round, turning the song on its head and into a soulful ballad!

The switch-up earned praise from the judges but it wasn’t enough to get her to the next round.

Another episode of the Voice airs Tuesday at 7 p.m.

