Memphis restaurants to participate in Pepsi’s national Dig in Day aimed at promoting black-owned restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Saturday, Pepsi is launching the first-ever “Dig in Day” aimed at encouraging people across the country to eat from black-owned restaurants in their communities.

Celebrity Chef J.J. Johnson, who owns the restaurant called Fieldtrip in New York, will be participating.

“Dig in Day is a national day that’s happening on November 6. It’s to bring awareness to black-owned restaurants and really push for the wealth gap. Over the next five years, we’re hoping we can drive a hundred million dollars in sales at black-owned restaurants,” Johnson said.

Johnson shared that getting restaurants off the ground and sustaining them isn’t an easy task.

“Black-owned restaurants have it tough. You know when you go to the bank, or you try to find someone to help give you a couple extra bucks, it’s hard for us black-owned restaurants,” Johnson said.

Earlier this year, BJ Chester-Tamayo shared her story of finally purchasing the building where she had been operating her restaurant, Alcenia’s in Memphis, for more than 20 years.

“You’ve got to be there. You’ve got to do what it takes. Then when you get there, you can’t forget other people,” she said.

Patrons wanting to participate in this year’s Dig in Day can go to Pepsi’s Dig in Day site and enter their zip code to find restaurants in their neighborhood.

Several restaurants in Memphis are participating.

After eating at a black-owned restaurant, participants are encouraged to upload their receipts.

“Uploading receipts is to really show where people are spending their money on Dig in Day and after Dig in Day,” said Johnson.

As for Johnson’s advice to aspiring black restaurant owners?

“Believe in yourself. Don’t let anybody else tell you you can’t do it,” he said.

To participate in Dig in Day visit Pepsi’s site here.

