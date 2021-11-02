Memphis designer Patrick Henry’s masks make Oprah’s Favorite Things list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Masks by Memphis’ own Patrick Henry has been chosen as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2021.

Tailor to the stars, Patrick Henry’s washable face masks are made of breathable fabric and have an origami-like shape that doesn’t touch your mouth.

There’s a kid version, too.

And for every mask sold, one is donated.

Patrick Henry’s designs have been worn by the likes of LeBron James and Justin Bieber.

