Memphis designer Patrick Henry’s masks make Oprah’s Favorite Things list

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Masks by Memphis’ own Patrick Henry has been chosen as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2021.

Tailor to the stars, Patrick Henry’s washable face masks are made of breathable fabric and have an origami-like shape that doesn’t touch your mouth.

There’s a kid version, too.

And for every mask sold, one is donated.

Patrick Henry’s designs have been worn by the likes of LeBron James and Justin Bieber.

RELATED | 5 Star Stories: Designer and celebrity tailor Patrick Henry’s tale of rags and riches

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

