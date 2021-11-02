Advertise with Us
Memphis 6-year-old’s viral song about careers turns into a book

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis boy who got national attention for a viral video where he raps the ABCs of careers is now an author.

Six-year-old Robert Samuel White and his father, Bobby, came up with the “You Can Be ABCs” of careers.

The song shares different careers for every letter of the alphabet. Today, the YouTube video has more than 3.5 million views.

His mother says a book publisher reached out to them and now the inspiring rap has been turned into a book.

“You Can Be ABCs” will be released Nov. 9.

