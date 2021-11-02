‘A March for the Fallen’: Activists dedicate Day of the Dead to victims of violent crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of activists is dedicating Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, to those who have died due to violent crime in Memphis.

The event is called, “A March for the Fallen” which comes after a shooting outside Kingsbury Elementary School involving teenaged gunmen, ongoing interstate shootings and domestic violence incidents.

It will take place Tuesday at Robert Church Park at 4 p.m. The group will then march to Memphis City Hall to express their concerns to the city council and Mayor Jim Strickland regarding the city’s violent crime.

