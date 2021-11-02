Advertise with Us
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis

Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.

Police say 25-year-old Jovon Henderson rented a U-Haul in Memphis October 19 and was scheduled to travel to Lansing, Michigan.

Henderson has not been heard from. Police say he suffers from paranoia schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Henderson was supposed to drop the U-Haul off October 23.

The 15-foot box truck has the number DD2204Y in the upper right corner and Arizona tag AK-17273.

Anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

