Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.

Police say 25-year-old Jovon Henderson rented a U-Haul in Memphis October 19 and was scheduled to travel to Lansing, Michigan.

Henderson has not been heard from. Police say he suffers from paranoia schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Henderson was supposed to drop the U-Haul off October 23.

The 15-foot box truck has the number DD2204Y in the upper right corner and Arizona tag AK-17273.

Anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Have you seen 25-year-old Jovon Henderson? He rented a U-Haul in Memphis on October 19th and was scheduled to travel to Lansing, Michigan, and has not been heard from.

Please call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479 or the MPD non-emergency number at 901-545-2677 (COPS). pic.twitter.com/ZYlh1kgscK — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.