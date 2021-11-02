Katherine Ann Mohler’s run on ‘The Voice’ ends after ‘Poison’ performance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a bold song choice by Katherine Ann Mohler on “The Voice” Monday night.

The Memphian chose the 90s hit, “Poison,” by Bell Biv DeVoe for her part in the knockout round. Mohler turned the song on its head and into a soulful ballad.

The switch-up earned praise from the judges, but it wasn’t enough to get her to the next round.

