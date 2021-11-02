Advertise with Us
Grizzlies get bounce-back win over Nuggets((Source: WMC))
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the first of a rare back-to-back set in the NBA now that the association has returned to an 82-game schedule.

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum, and they do have one of the league’s top scorers in their arsenal.

Ja Morant takes the court at FedExForum Monday night after being listed as questionable with elbow soreness earlier in the afternoon.  Tough to take his 29-points average out of the lineup.

Missing early this season, three-point bombs from Jeran Jackson, Jr. Bombs that connect, that is  Triple J comes out on fire beyond the arc, knocking down three straight triples to put the Grizzlies up by nine. Jackson with 11 points 4 boards on the night.

But the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, the raining NBA Player of the Year, get back in the game with the Serbian seven-footer using all the tools in his deep arsenal with 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.  

But Memphis counters with its own budding all star, Ja Morant.  The third year pro from Murray State deals his way to seven assists. He also adds 26 points and effortless eight rebounds.     

Grizzlies go on to win it. The final score was 106-97. It will be the same teams Tuesday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at FedExForum.

