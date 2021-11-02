Dollar General donates $50K to Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dollar General is awarding thousands of dollars to the Mid-South Food Bank for its commitment to fighting food insecurity in the region.

The food bank says it plans to use the $50,000 in funding for equipment and materials to help increase its storage capacity for other rural agencies that may not have the means to store larger amounts of food.

DG says the funding is a part of its million-dollar partnership with Feeding America to provide 20 million meals a year across the U.S.

