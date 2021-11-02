COVID-19 cases in Shelby County drop below 1,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Shelby County, more than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19.

But the total number of active cases has dropped below 1,000. The average reported COVID-19 cases per day is 87.

Fifty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, November 1. Of those active cases, 17 are kids who tested positive.

The Shelby County Health Department reported The county is currently vaccinating people 12 years old and older. So far, 503,714 people have been vaccinated, which is 72 percent of the county’s vaccination goal.

The county has already pre-ordered vaccines for children following the FDA’s approval for vaccines but has to pass one additional committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before it can be administered.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.