Boxtown residents, organizations to sound off on changes to MATA routes at city council meetinng

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Boxtown community affected by Memphis Area Transit Authority’s proposed changes to its fixed bus route is set to sound off at a city council meeting Tuesday.

The community, joined by Citizens For Better Service and Memphis Bus Riders Union, is opposed to MATA’s decision to eliminate routes serving Northaven, Firestone, Boxtown and Germantown.

Founding chairman for Citizens for Better Service, Johnnie Mosley, wrote a letter to the MATA president in opposition to the fall redesign back in September. He said he believes MATA is lying to its customers about its plan to replace the fixed-route service with a temporary on-demand service.

The group asks community members to call 901-474-5148 or 901-789-6463 if you want to join them.

