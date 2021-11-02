Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bottom Line:

By Consumer Reports
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) -- Fall is the perfect time to make those necessary home fixes that may have slipped through the cracks over the summer but should definitely be addressed before winter. Not sure where to begin? Consumer Reports reveals the fall chores you can’t afford to ignore.

Some chores can save you money in the long run, starting with your lawn. Consumer Reports suggests you avoid leaving matted leaves on the grass.

Use your lawn mower’s mulching mode to return nutritious bits of leaves and grass back into the soil. Plus it saves your back from raking.

You’ll also save money on leaf bags come spring, and patching the lawn.

Leaves don’t just fall on your yard. Leaves, sticks, and other debris can clutter gutters, causing rain to overflow and pool around your home’s foundation, and even seep inside.

And if the water in your gutters gets cold enough to freeze, ice dams can form, which will force water back under your roofing shingles and even cause drips inside the house.

The safest way to clear gutters is from the ground using a wand extension for your hose or even an attachment for your leaf blower or wet vac. Never go on the roof to clean your gutters.

And to protect your foundation, make sure your gutters drain at least 5 feet from the house.

Take some time to inspect your roof. Use binoculars to look for shingles that appear cracked or curled.

Small leaks can damage the wood sheathing and rafters, and your home’s interior. Consulting a professional can save you money down the line.

A pro can inspect the flashing around your chimney and any skylights, and catch any leaks before they get worse.

And finally, don’t forget to close your hoses to avoid the risk of a burst pipe in sudden freezing weather. Shut off inside valves, then drain any leftover water from the outside spigots.

CR says this is also the time of year to replace those furnace filters. Dirty air filters can restrict heat airflow in your house and lead to expensive repairs.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly 2-car crash on Walnut Grove
Crashes near Shelby Farms Park leave 4 dead, 5 injured overnight
Memphis police say a driver hit eight parked cars during a busy night in Downtown Memphis.
Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis
Pilot dies after plane veers off runway in Forrest City
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey surrenders to US Marshals following indictment
Have you seen this pup? Award-winning dog missing after car theft
Have you seen this pup? Award-winning dog missing after car theft in Memphis

Latest News

Patrick Henry masks on Oprah's Favorite Things
Memphis designer Patrick Henry’s masks make Oprah’s Favorite Things list
Shelby County health official warns another COVID-19 is possible
Shelby County health official warns another COVID-19 surge is possible
Katherine Mohler
Memphis singer Katherine Mohler booted in Knockout Round of ‘The Voice’
More families preparing for trips after pandemic put pause on travel
More families preparing for trips after pandemic put pause on travel