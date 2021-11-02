Arkansas governor says state is ready to vaccinate kids 5-11 upon CDC approval

ARKANSAS, U.S. (WMC) - As we wait for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to vote on whether to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years olds, we’re learning how states in the Mid-South are getting ready for when the vote is finalized.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state is well prepared to make vaccines for children 5 through 11 available once given the green light.

“As soon as that happens, then you can call your local health unit and most of our local health units already have the vaccine that’s needed for the age group 5 through 11,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson went on to say children providers will also have the vaccine available by the end of this week.

“The department of health has the vaccines, but as soon as it’s approved by the CDC, we’ll break that out to make sure that the local physicians and other providers will have those,” Hutchinson said.

After the initial rollout, Hutchinson says other pharmacies and clinics that are routinely doing vaccinations will get a supply.

Hutchinson asked parents to seriously consider vaccinating their children, especially as there’s an increase in cases among 5 to 11-year-olds in the last week and based on data from the Delta surge.

“So, children in Arkansas saw a 50-percent increase in cases and an 84-percent increase in hospitalization due to the Delta strain of COVID-19 between the winter and summer peaks,” Hutchinson said.

Over 1.4 million Arkansans are fully immunized.

Hutchinson says he’s pleased with numbers among 12 to 18-year-olds who are currently eligible to get vaccinated because it takes parent consent.

“We have over 50 percent of that age’s group has been partially or fully immunized, over 50 percent and that is a pretty good trend line up. We hope that it will continue there,” Hutchinson said.

If parents are unsure if their provider is administering the vaccine, they can contact them or call the department of health and find a provider that has it.

