JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number 2,363 was spray-painted in several parts of the ground in front of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on Tuesday.

The number is in reference to an anti-abortion group. They claim 2,363 abortions are done every day in America.

The group’s focus is to “expose the truth” of abortion.

