Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly 2-car crash on Walnut Grove
Crashes near Shelby Farms Park leave 4 dead, 5 injured overnight
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is calling attention to what he says is a growing problem making...
Memphis mayor says judicial system is ‘broken’
Legendary Mid-South high school band director, Joe Sills, who died in January of 2021 from...
A fitting tribute: Memphis high school band competition trophy named after legendary band director
Police lights.
Two shot, killed inside car
Tennessee special session ends with bans on mask, vaccine mandates

Latest News

Show Your St. Jude Spirit social media campaign underway
Show Your St. Jude Spirit social media campaign underway
Germantown fire, police departments launch new drone program
Germantown fire, police departments launch new drone program
Katherine Ann Mohler’s run on ‘The Voice’ ends after ‘Poison’ performance
Katherine Ann Mohler’s run on ‘The Voice’ ends after ‘Poison’ performance
Suspect in armed robbery at West Memphis gas station captured in Missouri
Suspect in armed robbery at West Memphis gas station captured in Missouri