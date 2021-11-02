25M investment to help veterans struggling with PTSD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wounded Warrior Project announced $25-million investment in its Warrior Care Network.

The funds with directly go towards helping veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and substance use disorder.

Erin Fletcher, Psy.D. Director of Wounded Warrior Project’s Warrior Care Network caught up with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the investment and how it will improve the treatment veterans receive.

“This investment will allow and encourage these hospitals to treat these disorders at the same time providing a comprehensive, tailored approach that will really provide a seamless and individualize recovery process for the veterans that they serve,” Fletcher said.

Andrew also spoke with Tonya Oxendine, a veteran living with PTSD, about the challenges she faced after her military career and how Wounded Warrior Project helped her cope with her invisible wounds.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, severe depression and I was also a victim of military sexual assault,” Oxendine said. “So the Wounded Warrior Project stepped in and carried me on their shoulders.”

