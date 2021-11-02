Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

10-year-old boy confirmed as victim in Frayser double shooting

(Generic Image)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police confirm one of the victims injured in a double shooting Monday night is a 10-year-old boy.

Shots were fired around 8 p.m. on Davey Drive inside the Crockett Park Place Apartments, according to Memphis police. The complex is located off Range Line Road.

Police say the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The second victim is also in non-critical condition.

Investigators have not reported any arrests in this case or what the motive was.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly 2-car crash on Walnut Grove
Crashes near Shelby Farms Park leave 4 dead, 5 injured overnight
Memphis police say a driver hit eight parked cars during a busy night in Downtown Memphis.
Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis
Pilot dies after plane veers off runway in Forrest City
Have you seen this pup? Award-winning dog missing after car theft
Have you seen this pup? Award-winning dog missing after car theft in Memphis
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey surrenders to US Marshals following indictment

Latest News

New UofM president to be selected next week
‘A March for the Fallen’: Activists dedicate Day of the Dead to victims of violent crime in Memphis
Mid-South Food Bank receives $50K donation
Dollar General donates $50K to Mid-South Food Bank
A Better Mid-South: We should audit MATA
Boxtown residents, organizations to sound off on changes to MATA routes at city council meetinng