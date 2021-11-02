10-year-old boy confirmed as victim in Frayser double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police confirm one of the victims injured in a double shooting Monday night is a 10-year-old boy.

Shots were fired around 8 p.m. on Davey Drive inside the Crockett Park Place Apartments, according to Memphis police. The complex is located off Range Line Road.

Police say the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The second victim is also in non-critical condition.

Investigators have not reported any arrests in this case or what the motive was.

