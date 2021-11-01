Advertise with Us
Victims show up at Memphis fire station following Halloween night shooting

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a Halloween night shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Delta Road Sunday around 9 p.m. when they were redirected. According to Memphis Police Department, two shooting victims were at Fire station #38 on Hornlake Road.

Police say one man died on the scene, and two others were taken to Regional One, both in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

