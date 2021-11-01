Vaccine deadline passes for Baptist Hospital Network employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Baptist Hospital Network becomes is the third Memphis-area health system to pass the deadline of having all employees vaccinated for COVID-19.

A spokesperson with the health system said 98 percent of its total staff of roughly 19,000 opted to take the vaccine, meaning around 400 people will no longer work at Baptist come Tuesday.

We value all of our team members and do not wish to see any of them leave. It is difficult to quantify exactly how many of our colleagues have chosen to leave specifically because of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Turnover is not unique to this situation, and employees don’t always give a reason when they choose to resign. However, we have given our team members who have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine every reasonable consideration and opportunity to meet this requirement. We’ve shared additional information about the vaccine and made experts available to answer employees’ questions, we’ve made it easy for them to get vaccinated at their worksite or other convenient locations, we’ve reached out to them directly through emails and personal phone calls about the upcoming deadline, and we’ve implemented an exemption process where appropriate, giving team members the opportunity to seek religious or medical exemptions. While we regret to see any of our fellow colleagues choose to leave, we respect their choice. If they have a change of heart about the COVID-19 vaccine, they have the opportunity to return to Baptist. Our hospitals and clinics have prepared for every scenario and are ready to continue providing high-quality care to our patients and community.

The other two hospitals, St. Jude and Methodist Le Bonheur (MLH), have already passed their deadlines for employees.

St. Jude, whose deadline was September 9, said in a statement that, “The overwhelming majority of our employees are fully vaccinated and there will be no impact to the care we provide our patients and families, our life-saving research, or our fundraising efforts.”

MLH reported 97 percent of its staff having received the vaccine, and with a staff of just under 13,000, it too will be losing roughly 400 employees who opted out.

COVID-19 vaccine mandates have prompted Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn to introduce legislation on Capitol Hill.

The Keep our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act was introduced last week and requires companies who impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to provide an exemption for essential workers.

The legislation has been cosigned by fellow Tennessee Republican Senator Bill Hagerty.

