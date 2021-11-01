Shelby County Schools superintendent addresses violence among students in open letter to parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, is sending a letter to parents to address violence that students are dealing with.

Ray says 99 percent of SCS students are in class and learning.

In the letter, Ray says “before children can learn, they must feel safe.” He says the district is ramping up resources to keep schools safe and is offering more mental health services.

Ray also encourages parents to do their part, like asking them if anything is bothering them, checking their backpacks, and monitoring their social media.

If parents need help, they can call the SCS Social Emotional Support Line at 901-416-8484.

I am sounding the alarm!



Before children can learn, they must feel SAFE. Since returning to in-person learning amid the pandemic, there has been a NATIONWIDE increase in school violence. Please read my open letter to parents that includes what SCS is doing to support families. pic.twitter.com/6z75aHWsWG — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) November 1, 2021

