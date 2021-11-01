Share your Halloween pics!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the Mid-South, kiddos across the area and kids at heart had a good night trick or treating.

We took a look at some of your pictures and they are awesome!

We have a pint-sized deputy, baby Elvis, even the pups got in on the action.

We’d love to see how all your little ghouls and goblins dressed up.

Share all of the Halloween fun with us below or at actionnews5.com/mypics.

