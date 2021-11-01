Advertise with Us
SCSO arrests man connected to Cordova shooting

Destin Sanford mugshot
Destin Sanford mugshot(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 18-year-old Destin Sanford in connection to a Cordova shooting that happened on October 26.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened near Berryhill Road and Chimneyrock Boulevard, where about six young men were fighting in a parking lot. Sanford reportedly shot one 19-year-old that had to be taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sanford is charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

