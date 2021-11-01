SCSO arrests man connected to Cordova shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 18-year-old Destin Sanford in connection to a Cordova shooting that happened on October 26.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened near Berryhill Road and Chimneyrock Boulevard, where about six young men were fighting in a parking lot. Sanford reportedly shot one 19-year-old that had to be taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sanford is charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

