Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Q&A with Morgan Jones, clinical pharmacy specialist at Methodist University Hospital

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, Joe Birch caught up with Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Morgan Jones at Methodist Healthcare.

Morgan weighed in on vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 that could roll out by the end of the week. He also explains what it means for Shelby County to no longer a high transmission area, according to the CDC.

Watch his and other interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly 2-car crash on Walnut Grove
Crashes near Shelby Farms Park leave 4 dead, 5 injured overnight
Legendary Mid-South high school band director, Joe Sills, who died in January of 2021 from...
A fitting tribute: Memphis high school band competition trophy named after legendary band director
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is calling attention to what he says is a growing problem making...
Memphis mayor says judicial system is ‘broken’
Police lights.
Two shot, killed inside car
Tennessee special session ends with bans on mask, vaccine mandates

Latest News

Q&A with Morgan Jones, clinical pharmacy specialist at Methodist University Hospital
New CEO named for St. Francis Hospital-Memphis
New CEO named for St. Francis Hospital-Memphis
Baptist Memorial Health Care
Deadline arrives for Mid-South hospital employees to get vaccine
Tennessee special session ends with bans on mask, vaccine mandates