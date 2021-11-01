Q&A with Morgan Jones, clinical pharmacy specialist at Methodist University Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, Joe Birch caught up with Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Morgan Jones at Methodist Healthcare.

Morgan weighed in on vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 that could roll out by the end of the week. He also explains what it means for Shelby County to no longer a high transmission area, according to the CDC.

Watch his and other interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

