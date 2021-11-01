Advertise with Us
Pilot dies after plane veers off runway in Forrest City

(KLTV Staff)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - A pilot is dead after a plane veered off the runway in Forrest City Sunday.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Cessna 150 went off the runway while the pilot was landing at Forrest City Municipal Airport at around 9:30 a.m.

St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble identified the pilot as 71-year-old Larry Cox of Forrest City.

A passenger was also on the plane but was not injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is n charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

