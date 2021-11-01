Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car hit nearly a dozen parked cars on a crowded Halloween weekend night in Downtown Memphis, and much of it was caught on camera.

The damage of what was done was still being cleaned up days later.

This all happened Saturday night on South Front Street. Monday morning, you could still see some of the debris left behind.

No one was hurt in this incident, but one of the vehicles’ owners said someone easily could have been.

“I just couldn’t believe It’s something you’d see on a movie,” Tracy Steele said.

While it was not a scripted event, much of what Steele is referring to was caught on camera.

“When I got here, everyone tried to explain to me how it happened and I was like this doesn’t make sense, until we got the video footage,” Steele said.

A police report said around 11:30 p.m., the driver of a Chevy Impala hit eight parked cars. The video shows the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Steele said her husband had taken their car downtown to see friends. She got a call in the middle of the night from her husband telling her to get to the scene. There, she was provided video of the incident from a bystander.

The driver was going from drive to reverse and hitting cars along the way. A police report says all the cars were legally parked.

Steele’s 2022 Genesis was hit twice.

“My car isn’t even drivable. A brand new car,” she said.

Monday, Steele was having her car towed from downtown Memphis. Other damaged cars remained on the street.

Police said no arrests have been made. According to a police report, the female driver told police she had been drinking. Police said the driver told them her boyfriend had also been drinking and was actually the one behind the wheel. The report said witnesses told officers they saw her pretending to be the passenger in the car, but they had seen her driving.

The report notes the cell phone video showed the car’s passenger running from the scene.

Video showed a chaotic scene. Many witnesses were trying to get the driver to stop and pull her out.

Steele, who is nine months pregnant, said it could have been so much worse.

“Anybody could have been standing there,” Steele said. " My first thoughts were what if I had been standing there, pregnant. I’m about to have a baby any day now, so what if that was me standing there.”

Memphis police said the driver was released from the scene after she passed a field sobriety test. She refused a breathalyzer. She was given a citation for failure to maintain proper control.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.