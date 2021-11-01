Advertise with Us
New CEO named for St. Francis Hospital-Memphis

New CEO named for St. Francis Hospital-Memphis
New CEO named for St. Francis Hospital-Memphis(Source: St. Francis Healthcare)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Francis Healthcare is making some changes to its leadership.

Christopher Cosby has been named as the CEO of Saint Francis-Hospital Memphis. Cosby has also been named as the market chief executive officer for Tenet Healthcare’s Memphis market, which includes the St. Francis Bartlett location.

Cosby holds a master of science in healthcare administration and n MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as a bachelor of science in health administration from Auburn University.

He brings more than 20 years of experience to Shelby County.

Q&A with Morgan Jones, clinical pharmacy specialist at Methodist University Hospital
Q&A with Morgan Jones, clinical pharmacy specialist at Methodist University Hospital
Q&A with Morgan Jones, clinical pharmacy specialist at Methodist University Hospital
