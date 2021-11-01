New CEO named for St. Francis Hospital-Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Francis Healthcare is making some changes to its leadership.

Christopher Cosby has been named as the CEO of Saint Francis-Hospital Memphis. Cosby has also been named as the market chief executive officer for Tenet Healthcare’s Memphis market, which includes the St. Francis Bartlett location.

Cosby holds a master of science in healthcare administration and n MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as a bachelor of science in health administration from Auburn University.

He brings more than 20 years of experience to Shelby County.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.