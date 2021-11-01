Advertise with Us
Man accused of killing 16-year-old during funeral procession arrested

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a teenager during a funeral procession will appear in court Monday as Memphis Police have made an arrest in the shooting that took place during that event.

David Antwan Lee is charged with first-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Emmit Beasley in North Memphis on Oct. 23.

According to a police affidavit, Beasley was walking in a funeral procession down Hunter Avenue when several males started shooting.

Beasley was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was a junior at Southwind High School.

Lee will appear in court for arraignment at 9 a.m.

