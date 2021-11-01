Tennessee governor responds to COVID-19 special session

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sprawling legislation against COVID-19 prevention measures that awaits Governor Bill Lee’s signature takes on vaccine requirements, mask mandates, unemployment for COVID-19 shot holdouts, and more.

The governor says he’s in the process of reviewing the bills.

”There are a lot of details around every piece of this bill and we will have to evaluate that,” Lee said. “I know there will be a lot of questions about what I think about this bill, but we have just begun the process of looking at this piece of legislation.”

Lee has not given a timeline as to when he might sign the bills.

