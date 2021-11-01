Tennessee governor responds to COVID-19 special session
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sprawling legislation against COVID-19 prevention measures that awaits Governor Bill Lee’s signature takes on vaccine requirements, mask mandates, unemployment for COVID-19 shot holdouts, and more.
The governor says he’s in the process of reviewing the bills.
”There are a lot of details around every piece of this bill and we will have to evaluate that,” Lee said. “I know there will be a lot of questions about what I think about this bill, but we have just begun the process of looking at this piece of legislation.”
Lee has not given a timeline as to when he might sign the bills.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.