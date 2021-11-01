Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee governor responds to COVID-19 special session

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sprawling legislation against COVID-19 prevention measures that awaits Governor Bill Lee’s signature takes on vaccine requirements, mask mandates, unemployment for COVID-19 shot holdouts, and more.

The governor says he’s in the process of reviewing the bills.

”There are a lot of details around every piece of this bill and we will have to evaluate that,” Lee said. “I know there will be a lot of questions about what I think about this bill, but we have just begun the process of looking at this piece of legislation.”

Lee has not given a timeline as to when he might sign the bills.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly 2-car crash on Walnut Grove
Crashes near Shelby Farms Park leave 4 dead, 5 injured overnight
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is calling attention to what he says is a growing problem making...
Memphis mayor says judicial system is ‘broken’
Legendary Mid-South high school band director, Joe Sills, who died in January of 2021 from...
A fitting tribute: Memphis high school band competition trophy named after legendary band director
Pilot dies after plane veers off runway in Forrest City
Memphis police say a driver hit eight parked cars during a busy night in Downtown Memphis.
Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis

Latest News

‘Extremely harmful’ Health leaders speak out against legislation limiting masking in schools
‘Extremely harmful’ Health leaders speak out against legislation limiting masking in schools
‘Extremely harmful’ Health leaders speak out against legislation limiting masking in schools
‘Extremely harmful’ Health leaders speak out against legislation limiting masking in schools
‘Extremely harmful’ Health leaders speak out against legislation limiting masking in schools
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter