South Memphis trunk or treat provides safe Halloween experience for nearby neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In South Memphis, trunk or treat was all the rage this Halloween.

For several hours, one of the parking lots off the corner of Walker and Bellevue was lined out the gate with families.

“I’m just so impressed. I don’t know what to say,” said Stevie Moore, Founder and President of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives. “It’s much better than I thought it was going to be.”

Moore, along with the South Memphis Alliance and Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton, put on the event, a first of its kind in this part of the city, to give families somewhere safe to take their kids.

“It’s a hit,” said Dana McClure, a South Memphis resident. “I didn’t expect this many people out. I stay not far, like two minutes from here, and I got here like 15 minutes early. It was already packed.”

McClure said she was originally planning to do something at her house and not have her kids out in the neighborhood, until she saw ads for Sunday’s event.

She’s glad she came.

“To see all these babies out here like this, you know in their costumes, that’s just nice to see,” McClure said. “It’s been a while since we’ve seen that.”

“Some people came and asked me ‘how much is it?’ It’s free,” Moore said. “So many people don’t want to go that way until you tell them it’s free because they don’t have the money to buy stuff for all their kids. We provide it all, and that’s where I get my joy.”

Just blocks away is Cummings Elementary, where a month ago a student was shot by another student.

While the victim in this shooting survived, 25 others have been killed this year from gun violence.

Moore and the other organizers of Sunday’s event want to provide more outlets like this to keep families engaged and prevent future violence, especially for the city’s kids.

“I believe it. I’m going to die with it, and I’m going to keep fighting for it. That’s why I’m here today,” Moore said. “That’s why I’m doing this.”

He says he’ll be back next year for another trunk or treat.

