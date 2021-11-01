First alert to rain and temperatures in the 30s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s. There will be a few clouds mixed in today, but we will have enough sun to bring temperatures to the mid 60s. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 40s tonight and clouds will gradually increase this evening.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 64 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. A cold front will arrive by early Wednesday morning, which will bring rain and cooler weather. Rain will be on and off for most of the afternoon, but will come to an end in most areas by sunset. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday will be Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in northeast Mississippi and highs in the lower 50s. We will have our coolest weather of the season at the end of the week with low temperatures in the 30s on Thursday and Friday night. Frost will be likely in many locations.

WEEKEND: It will be a sunny and dry weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.