‘Extremely harmful’ Health leaders speak out against legislation limiting masking in schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctors and local leaders are speaking against legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly this weekend.

The legislation limits the authority of schools and local health departments to impose universal mask mandates.

Lawmakers who support these measures say it’s all about protecting individual rights and liberties.

But doctors, including the health department director, call the legislation “extremely harmful to public health.”

A series of measures severely limiting the ability of local leaders to impose COVID-19 restrictions is headed to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s desk.

One measure prohibits county health departments and schools from imposing mask mandates unless COVID-19 cases skyrocket dramatically.

The legislation says mask mandates are only allowed when a county averages 1,000 new daily cases over a 14-day period.

Right now, no county in Tennessee meets such a threshold.

“That’s way too late,” said Dr. Jason Yaun, a Memphis pediatrician who is also vice-president of the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “I think we’ve only hit those numbers during the winter surge last year and the most recent surge with the Delta variant.”

Yaun says data shows masking at school helps reduce transmission.

He says now is not the time to get rid of it.

“We don’t know what this winter entails,” Yaun said. “As we know, this virus can be very unpredictable. We’ve seen different variants, so we need to have masking as one of the tools in our arsenal, just as we have had throughout the pandemic. It’s been very successful.”

The Shelby County Health Department says as of Monday, there are 283 active cases of COVID 19 among children.

The department says 864 children have tested positive over the last 30 days.

The infection numbers have been falling over the last two months.

Doctors say in addition to more people getting vaccinated, masking has also played a vital part.

The Shelby County Health Department lifted its mask mandate on businesses last week, but still requires masks at schools.

If Lee signs the measure limiting mask mandates into law, masks would no longer be required at schools based on the current infection numbers.

“The decision that was made in Nashville last week is extremely harmful to public health,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department. “We have been a leader and an example in how a data-driven approach works. Those numbers don’t lie. I will tell you this is a dangerous trend that has traveled across the country and has now landed in Tennessee.”

Taylor says another surge is certainly possible.

“We pray that will not happen,” said Taylor.

In addition to severely limiting mask mandates, lawmakers also passed legislation giving more control to the governor and state health commissioner.

For instance, one measure gives the governor sole authority over all Tennessee county health departments during a pandemic.

“If the governor signs this law that was passed by the legislature last week, every decision we make in the pandemic will have to go through Nashville,” Taylor said.

Shelby County Schools did not return a message seeking comment on the legislation.

Keith Williams, the president of the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association, says lawmakers are putting teachers and students at great risk by blocking mask mandates.

“We just don’t need legislators making medical decisions. We don’t need them trying to determine what happens in a medical condition. That is not their area of expertise, so they should stay well out of it,” said Williams.

Lee thanked legislators for their work and said he is reviewing the bills.

“We are evaluating each piece of legislation to ensure we push back on harmful federal policies and do right by Tennesseans,” Lee said.

