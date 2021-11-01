Driver hits on-duty Memphis police officer’s vehicle, flees the scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver struck an on-duty Memphis police officer’s vehicle Monday afternoon and fled the scene.

The accident happened at Raines Road and Claree Drive.

Memphis police say the officer was transported to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

