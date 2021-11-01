Advertise with Us
Driver hits on-duty Memphis police officer’s vehicle, flees the scene

Driver hits on-duty Memphis police officer's vehicle, flees the scene
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver struck an on-duty Memphis police officer’s vehicle Monday afternoon and fled the scene.

The accident happened at Raines Road and Claree Drive.

Memphis police say the officer was transported to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

