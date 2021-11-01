Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson and Andrew Douglas
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story about the city of Memphis hiring a private law firm to investigate the Office of Business Diversity and Compliance.

Hardiman said it comes after the departure of the former director Joann Massey.

“A lot of the reporting, and you can check out that reporting at commercialappeal.com, that I’ve done so far shows that there’s a lot more to that story and I’m really at the tip of the iceberg,” Hardiman said

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

