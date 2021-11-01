Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Deadline arrives for Mid-South hospital employees to get vaccine

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The deadline is here for Mid-South hospital workers to get their mandatory vaccinations.

Baptist Memorial Health Care announced back in August all their employees had to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1 or face termination.

Sunday was the deadline for Regional One and Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital required their employees to get vaccinated in September.

Saint Francis is the only Mid-South hospital system that has not reported an employee vaccine mandate.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Legendary Mid-South high school band director, Joe Sills, who died in January of 2021 from...
A fitting tribute: Memphis high school band competition trophy named after legendary band director
Deadly 2-car crash on Walnut Grove
Crashes near Shelby Farms Park leave 4 dead, 5 injured overnight
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is calling attention to what he says is a growing problem making...
Memphis mayor says judicial system is ‘broken’
Police lights.
Two shot, killed inside car
Several COVID-19 related bills passing Tennessee Senate and House
Tennessee lawmakers limit COVID-19 restrictions, local health dept. powers

Latest News

Tennessee special session ends with bans on mask, vaccine mandates
Tennessee special session
Tennessee special session ends with bans on mask, vaccine mandates
Deadline arrives for Mid-South hospital employees to get vaccine
COVID-19 data 10.31.21
Shelby County inching towards vaccination goal, case numbers continue to decrease