Deadline arrives for Mid-South hospital employees to get vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The deadline is here for Mid-South hospital workers to get their mandatory vaccinations.

Baptist Memorial Health Care announced back in August all their employees had to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1 or face termination.

Sunday was the deadline for Regional One and Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital required their employees to get vaccinated in September.

Saint Francis is the only Mid-South hospital system that has not reported an employee vaccine mandate.

