County music artist releases new song about Memphis based fishing superstar

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Luke Bryan is paying tribute to Memphis based professional angler Bill Dance with a newly released song titled “Bill Dance”.

Action News 5′s Joe Birch caught up with Bill Dance at the digital desk to find out the story behind the music.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good things happen to me throughout my life, but this has to be right at the top,” Dance said. “When your friend and fishing buddy is one of the world’s best-selling music artists who’s sold over 75-million records writes a song about you, it just doesn’t get any better than that Joe. That’s the blackberry in the cobbler.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above or on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Click here to watch the full music video.

