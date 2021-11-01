Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Country star Morgan Wallen to take the stage at Landers Center next month

Morgan Wallen performs at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello on July 20, 2018.
Morgan Wallen performs at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello on July 20, 2018.(KCRG)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Award-winning Country singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen is set to make his way to the Mid-South next month.

He’s hitting the stage at the Landers Center in Southaven on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will also feature Hardy & Earnest.

Fan Club members can grab presale tickets on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.

Landers Center presale tickets will be available on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and general admission tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices vary between $56-$121.

Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/ to purchase your tickets.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Legendary Mid-South high school band director, Joe Sills, who died in January of 2021 from...
A fitting tribute: Memphis high school band competition trophy named after legendary band director
Deadly 2-car crash on Walnut Grove
Crashes near Shelby Farms Park leave 4 dead, 5 injured overnight
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is calling attention to what he says is a growing problem making...
Memphis mayor says judicial system is ‘broken’
Police lights.
Two shot, killed inside car
Several COVID-19 related bills passing Tennessee Senate and House
Tennessee lawmakers limit COVID-19 restrictions, local health dept. powers

Latest News

Memphis Music on Main Street kicks off first free festival
Memphis Music on Main Street kicks off first free festival
Memphis Music on Main Street kicks off first free festival
Memphis Music on Main Street kicks off first free festival
Artist Travis Tritt performs at "1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time.: A Heroes and Friends Tribute to...
Travis Tritt, Lee Greenwood to headline ‘Standing for American Freedom’ event at Mississippi Coliseum
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten takes on Knockout Round on the ‘The Voice’