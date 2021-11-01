Advertise with Us
Cold front brings showers and a much colder pattern for the week ahead

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level disturbance is bringing clouds and a few showers through the Mid-South this evening. The chance of rain will continue through midweek along with much colder temperatures and the threat of widespread frost later this week.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with isolated showers along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the low to mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, highs near 50, and overnight lows near 40. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day along with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows again in the mid 30s. Widespread frost is likely Thursday night and Friday night.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

