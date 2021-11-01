Advertise with Us
Clouds and shower chances return for the middle of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A stray shower is possible late. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Clouds will linger with rain late Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: A cold front will arrive by early Wednesday morning, which will bring rain and cooler weather. Rain will be on and off for most of the afternoon.. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in northeast Mississippi and highs in the lower 50s. We will have our coolest weather of the season at the end of the week with low temperatures in the 30s on Thursday and Friday night. Frost will be likely in many locations. Highs will be in the 50s Friday.

WEEKEND: It will be a sunny and dry weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Saturday night.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

