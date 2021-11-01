$500K worth of TVs stolen from train, 3 arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women and one man are behind bars after police say they witness the group stealing TVs from a train over the weekend.

Memphis police were patrolling in the area of Mississippi Boulevard and Phelon Avenue on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. when they noticed several people burglarizing boxcars, according to an affidavit.

Police say Romastine Livingston, Denise Humphrey and Kenneth Dickerson were all arrested on the scene.

Investigators found nine boxcars were forcibly entered and about $500,000 worth of TVs were taken from the train, according to the affidavit.

About 100-200 TVs are believed to still be missing.

Livingston is charged with theft of property greater than $250,000, evading arrest and nine counts of burglary.

Humphrey, who also has several aliases including Shakira Lyles, Tamekia Polk, Denise Hunter and Tiffany Polk, is charged with burglary of a vehicle and theft of property greater than $250,000.

Dickerson is charged with nine counts of burglary of a building and theft of property greater than $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.