4 dead in crash near Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly crash killed four people and injured at least one more overnight near Shelby Farms Park.

The crash happened just after midnight on Walnut Grove near Haley Harvest Drive.

Police say two vehicles, one westbound, one eastbound, collided. One of the vehicles caught fire.

Investigators say four people died here at the scene and a fifth person went to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition.

Right now, we don’t know the names of the victims or what caused the two cars to collide.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Officers are on the scene of a crash in the 7000 block of Walnut Grove. A W/B veh in the E/B lane struck two vehicles; one caught fire. There were four fatalities on the scene, and one critical later downgraded to non-critical transported to Baptist East. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.