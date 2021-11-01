Advertise with Us
4 dead in crash near Shelby Farms Park

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly crash killed four people and injured at least one more overnight near Shelby Farms Park.

The crash happened just after midnight on Walnut Grove near Haley Harvest Drive.

Police say two vehicles, one westbound, one eastbound, collided. One of the vehicles caught fire.

Investigators say four people died here at the scene and a fifth person went to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition.

Right now, we don’t know the names of the victims or what caused the two cars to collide.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

