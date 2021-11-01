17-year-old shot in Southeast Shelby County
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Officer is on the scene of a shooting near Biddlesdon Lane and Rhiannon Drive in Southeast Shelby County.
The officers says that a 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
