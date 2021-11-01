17-year-old shot in Southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Officer is on the scene of a shooting near Biddlesdon Lane and Rhiannon Drive in Southeast Shelby County.

The officers says that a 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

