Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

17-year-old shot in Southeast Shelby County

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Officer is on the scene of a shooting near Biddlesdon Lane and Rhiannon Drive in Southeast Shelby County.

The officers says that a 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Man dies following car crash in Shelby County
Memphis police investigating shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria
Memphis police investigate shooting outside Wolfchase Galleria
Legendary Mid-South high school band director, Joe Sills, who died in January of 2021 from...
A fitting tribute: Memphis high school band competition trophy named after legendary band director
Body found after house fire in Memphis
Several COVID-19 related bills passing Tennessee Senate and House
Tennessee lawmakers limit COVID-19 restrictions, local health dept. powers

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Don Wells arrested on DUI charges
Several organizations hosted a trunk or treat for South Memphis neighborhood kids.
South Memphis trunk or treat provides safe Halloween experience for nearby neighborhoods
Destin Sanford mugshot
SCSO arrests man connected to Cordova shooting
Charley the Forum Ghost
ArkanHaunts: The story of Charley the Forum ghost