Two shot, killed inside car

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Laclede Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The officers say two men were found dead with gunshot wounds inside of a car.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

