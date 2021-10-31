Two shot, killed inside car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Laclede Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The officers say two men were found dead with gunshot wounds inside of a car.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

