Shelby County inching towards vaccination goal, case numbers continue to decrease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 87 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths from COVID-19 within the last 24-hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 146,005 and there have been 2,249 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 86 cases per day for the last seven days.

Shelby County is averaging 1,847 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 71.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

503,387 total people vaccinated

965,437 total vaccinations administered

12,931 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The weekly test positivity rate was 6.6% for the week ending in October 16, this is the latest data given by SCHD.

The Shelby County Health Department announced a new health directive on October 27. The directive will lift the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a special session on Saturday that made various changes to COVID-19 restrictions

