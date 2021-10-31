Advertise with Us
Former MVSU and Tougaloo coach Lafayette Stribling dies, age 87

Lafayette Stribling
Lafayette Stribling(Tougaloo College)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Famed former Mississippi Valley State University basketball coach Lafayette Stribling has died at age 87.

According to a post made by Tougaloo College, Stribling passed on October 30. His last coaching job was at Tougaloo College, where he lead the bulldogs to three NAIA championships.

Stribling made national news when his Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils almost upset top ranked Duke in the 1980′s.

