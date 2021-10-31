Advertise with Us
Cool and dry trick or treat forecast

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Happy Halloween! The sun will set at 6:06 pm this evening and skies will remain clear. It will be a cool and dry forecast tonight with temperatures in the low 60s to mid 50s from 6 to 8 pm for the trick or treaters. The pattern will stay dry through Monday followed by a much cooler pattern and rising rain chances midweek.

TRICK OR TREAT FORECAST 6PM-8PM- clear and cool with temperatures in the low 60s at sunset falling into the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s and northeasterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and northeasterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and a northeasterly wind at 5-10 MPH

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 50s, and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry both days but cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

